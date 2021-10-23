Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Moments as a Blended Family

By Allison Crist Oct 23, 2021 3:00 PMTags
FamilyTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesMason DisickShowsCelebritiesPenelope DisickReign DisickNBCU
Watch: Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement

One big happy family!

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship continues to grow, so does their connection to one another's children.

The Poosh founder shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is a father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, along with his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya

The couple's families have been spending lots of quality time together ever since Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official back in February 2021, but as it turns out, the pair are neighbors, and they've all known each other for years

Now that Kourtney and Travis are engaged, the bond between the two families is stronger than ever. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is especially close with Alabama, who referred to Kourtney as her "stepmom" back in July, and the two regularly hang out along with Landon, Atiana and Kourtney's kids.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Embarking on vacations and hopping from one amusement park to the next, the couple and their children have already made a flurry of memories together, with many more sure to come.

Take a look at some of the best photos of their blended family below in honor of their engagement.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Trending Stories

1

Joe Giudice Speaks Out on Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice's Engagement

2

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

3

See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Blended Family Pics

4

Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement

5

Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Talking About Split From Dale Moss

Latest News

See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Blended Family Pics

Lala Kent’s Amazon Fashion Picks Include Affordable Designer Dupes

Exclusive

How Bob Harper's Heart Attack Led to an "Improved Version" of Himself

Black Friday Who? Shop Coach Outlet's Fall Flash Sale Now & Save Big

These Best-Selling Bath Towels Are on Sale for Only $3!

The Twisted Case of Murder and Memory Unearthed in Buried

How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever in Fiancée Heather Rae Young