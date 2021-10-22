Joe Giudice Speaks Out on Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice's Engagement

It sounds like everyone is happy for the newly engaged Teresa Giudice—ex-husband Joe Giudice included!
On Thursday, Oct. 21, news broke that the Real Housewives of New Jersey reality star and her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, got engaged while recently vacationing in Greece. The milestone comes just over a year since Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce, officially ending their 20 years of marriage. Through the Bravo series, viewers watched as they raised their four daughters—Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12—faced legal turmoil and imprisonment, and were challenged by Joe's eventual deportation to his native Italy.
So what did her ex have to say about Teresa's personal news? "I'm happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings," Joe told Celebuzz!. (He promoted the article on his Instagram and called it his "official" statement on the engagement.)"I think they moved a bit quick into this romance," he noted, "but I'm glad she found her true love and wish them all the best."
Indeed, it was just last November that fans learned of the new man in Teresa's life. At the time, she teased the public, writing on Facebook, "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend." E! News later learned that boyfriend was Ruelas, a businessman, fellow New Jerseyan and father of two.
"I spent my entire life dreaming of you…everyday without even knowing who you were," Louie wrote on Instagram, commemorating their engagement. "From the moment our eyes locked and voices connected on Bay boulevard at the Jersey shore, we began our journey understanding each other's paths and learning to appreciate how we had to go thru everything we did in our lives just to get to this point. These have been the most defining moments of my life and I am eternally grateful to share them with you. This is just the beginning of the rest of our lives."
He declared her not only the love of his life, but also his best friend and soul mate. "I promise to always love you every second of every day and always be there for you and your 4 beautiful daughters," he proclaimed. "I devote myself and my purpose in life to our goals and dreams. I am so grateful to walk this life with you not alone but together hand in hand until we are old."
The groom-to-be concluded his emotional message, "I Love you baby."