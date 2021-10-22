Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan 2 Months After Engagement: See the Pics

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Gives Her Away

Meadow Walker is starting a new chapter with Louis Thornton-Allan.

The 22-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to reveal that she's married. "we're married," she wrote alongside a black-and-white video of their special day on the beach. "Yes we are !!!" Louis commented.

A source tells E! News that Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, who is Meadow's godfather, walked her down the aisle in place of her dad, who died in 2013. Co-star Jordana Brewster was also in attendance for the oceanside ceremony and was seen hugging the veiled bride. See the sweet video here.

Louis revealed pictures of the pair's wedding rings over on his Instagram page, writing "I love you" along with a look at their hands touching. A second shot appeared to show his bride in a sparkling net skirt and silky white top at night.

In a selfie on Oct. 11, Meadow and Louis' wedding bands could also be seen on their ring fingers. She captioned it, "best friend."