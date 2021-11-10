People's Choice Awards

Adidas x Ivy Park's New Peloton Capsule Collection Is Here!

Finally, we can simultaneously channel our two idols: Beyoncé and Cody Rigsby.

It's time to clip in for Ivy Park x Adidascollaboration with Peloton!

Besides knowing Beyoncé might have been in the same Peloton class as us at some point, we are freaking out over the insanely stylish fits this collection is blessing us with. Based on the promo video, we can expect functional activewear pieces like leggings, sports bras and shorts, plus outerwear and footwear in black, neon yellow and forrest green hues. 

The 29-piece collection is set to drops globally today at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PT on Adidas.com and in select Adidas stores, so mark your calendars and start saving those paychecks! Featuring sizes  XXS-3XL, the collaboration will help you channel inner Sasha Fierce during your cycling classes without sacrificing comfort or style. Additionally, prices range from $45 to $200.

So, head over to Adidas.com right now and get ready to shop!

Ready for more must-have collabs? Check out Megan Fox's Boohoo collection.

-Originally published on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM PST

