Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Halloween Early By Channeling Sid and Nancy

Kravis' 2021 Halloween look is taking fans back on a dark journey.
Just days after getting engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif., Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott decided to get in the holiday spirit by dressing up as another iconic (though tragic) couple. Ladies and gentlemen, it's Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen.
"Throw away the key," Travis wrote on Instagram after revealing his outfit. Kourtney added, "Till death do us part."
Sid Vicious, whose real name is Simon John Ritchie, was a member of the punk band Sex Pistols, and Nancy was his girlfriend. In 1978, she died by stabbing, with Sid suspected of her murder. He died of an overdose in 1979.
For the unforgettable look, the Blink-182 rocker opted for black clothing from head-to-toe with a cigarette for an accessory. As for Kourtney, she sported a black, mesh short-sleeve top with a matching bra underneath. When it came down to glam, Kourtney's blond wig was perfected by hairstylist Glen Coco and Tonya Brewer created her makeup look for the night.
The pair even sported handcuffs to re-create looks from the 1986 feature film Sid and Nancy, which explored the real-life relationship.
According to a source, Travis and Kourtney's looks were captured backstage at the rocker's Halloween House of Horrors show with NoCap. Described as a first-of-its-kind PPV fright fest, the show—streaming Halloween weekend—will feature performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear and more.
For those keeping up with Kourtney, it's no secret that the Poosh founder has a huge love for the spooky season.
Back on Oct. 1, the mom of three teamed up with sister Kylie Jenner to showcase some of her festive holiday décor. And in recent weeks, Kourtney and Travis have enjoyed date nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm, braving the theme parks' spooky offerings.
"Tis the season," Kourtney wrote online at the beginning of the month.
It's been an unforgettable week for the couple who reached a major milestone in their relationship. After Travis proposed to Kourtney, the duo was able to celebrate with supportive family and close friends.
"Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive," a source previously told E! News. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."