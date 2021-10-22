Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Adorably Explain Why They're "Going to be Friends for Life"

Watch: Zendaya Makes HISTORY With CFDA Fashion Icon Award

Dune's greatest duo. 

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet might just be each other's biggest fans. 

Celebrating the release of Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sci-fi adaptation Dune, the pair spoke exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 22, revealing what it was like to work together on such an intense project.

"Going in there, I was intimidated," Zendaya told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I was like, I want to do my best work, you know? But this guy made it such a warm environment to work [in]."

As a result, it didn't take long for her and Timothée to hit it off. 

"Immediately I was like, 'Oh, we're going to be friends for life. Like, this is happening,'" Zendaya recalled. "So that was great and I had an incredible time, and I sure hope that we get to do more of it because selfishly, I just want to have fun."

Timothée was equally complimentary, especially when it came to all of the incredible looks Zendaya has been rocking during Dune's press tour: "She's killing it."

She may have pushed back by insisting he's the one killing it with all of his "custom looks," but it turns out that Timothée has the Council of Fashion Designers of America on his side, as the organization recently announced that Zendaya will be the 2021 recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. 

At 25, she'll be the youngest person ever to receive the honor from the CFDA. 

Zendaya's in good company, too. Former Fashion Icons include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Prince and David Bowie.

In the meantime, she'll continue "having a lot of fun" promoting Dune.

"When I was on set, I was blown away by the detail so I think every outfit is almost an homage to the film that I'm lucky enough to be a part of," Zendaya explained on Daily Pop.

Hear more about Dune from Zendaya, Timothée and their fellow co-star Jason Momoa in the above interview.

Dune is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

