Watch Angelina Jolie Joke She Has "PTSD" in Parent-Teacher Conferences

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, but when it comes to the schoolyard, they're still just "mom."
The Eternals co-stars hilariously joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Oct. 22 that they're just regular parents. "For us it's normal, but sometimes other people react strangely," Hayek admitted about showing up at her daughter Valentina's school functions.
Jolie agreed, "There's certain moments where kids just want to be regular kids and they don't want that aspect of their life. Part of it is more, 'I love you mom, but...'
As Hayek added, "They want their own identity. It's hard to find a balance. I get nervous because I don't want to do too much and then I don't want to do nothing either."
But, Jolie has a unique issue when it comes to visiting with her six kids' teachers—and it goes back to her own famous childhood.
"I have a problem with schools because I was always in trouble at school," Jolie reflected. "I have PTSD so you have to talk like you're the parent now in the parent-teacher conferences, and you're scared the teacher is going to say something."
Turns out Jolie "wasn't that kid" who loved her professors back in the day!
Eternals opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5.