10 Hidden Gems in Spanx's Sale Section

These flattering styles will have you looking snatched for any and every occasion.

By Emily Spain Oct 24, 2021 1:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What else pairs well with Sunday brunch other than mimosas? Stretchy, flattering pants.

Finding fashion-forward clothes fit for holiday parties that will allow you to treat yourself without feeling like your pants are going to rip is no easy feat. However, Spanx offers uber-comfortable and equally stylish pieces that will help you stay merry and looking snatched all season long. Even better, their sale section has some pretty incredible deals on their bestselling styles.

Below, we rounded up all the ways you can save on faux leather leggings, sports bras, topsshapewear and more must-have pieces from Spanx!

This Weekend's Best Sales & Deals: Express, Kohl's, Athleta & More

Faux Leather Leggings

These faux leather leggings are selling fast, so don't think twice about adding them to your cart. They're perfect for holiday parties, date nights or staying comfortable for any occasion.

$98
$67
Spanx

Spotlight On Lace Panty Bodysuit

We love this bodysuit because it's so versatile. You can layer it under a sweater, leather jacket or wear it on its own when you're lounging around the house.

$78
$55
Spanx

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight

How perfect are these tuxedo style pants? A must for dressier occasions!

$148
$104
Spanx

Spanx Power Conceal-Her® Extended Length Short

Whether you're wearing a pencil skirt or a dress, this extended length short will help smooth and hide any trouble areas.

$70
$49
Spanx

Every.Wear Knockout Leggings

Not all leggings are flattering, but these offer a 4-way stretch, breathability and an antimicrobial finish to help you look snatched wherever you go.

$100
$77
Spanx

Go Lightly Notch-Back Tank

Complete your workout fit with this lightweight tank that comes in the most lovely blue hue.

$58
$41
Spanx

Low Impact Sports Bra

Keep the girls in their place with this sports bra that has dig-free straps for total comfort during your workouts.

$48
$34
Spanx

Look at Me Now Bike Short

If leggings aren't your thing, these bike shorts will help you break a sweat with confidence and style.

$58
$41
Spanx

Jean-ish® Ankle Leggings

Jeggings but them cute! You can score these chic leggings in 12 different colors and prints.

$98
$67
Spanx

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings

We are obsessed with the stripe detailing on these faux leather leggings. 

$110
$77
Spanx

Ready for more fashion must-haves? Check out this $42 teddy coat from Amazon.

