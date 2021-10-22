How Is Below Deck's Eddie Lucas as First Officer? Captain Lee & Rachel Hargrove Weigh in

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

A Below Deck promotion.

When Below Deck season nine premieres on Monday, Oct. 25, Bravo fans will see former bosun Eddie Lucas stepping into the role of first office for the first time.

"It was definitely a much more difficult season for me, having a lot of pressure still kind of managing the deck crew as bosun but then also having the responsibilities of first officer and dealing with a lot more leadership responsibilities," Eddie told E! News exclusively, adding, "And dealing with issues with crew members and trying to make them happy but also make them understand the responsibilities of their job and the work at hand. And trying to put out the best possible product for the guests."

Eddie's leadership skills will be put to the test when My Seanna's fearless leader Captain Lee Rosbach misses some of the charter due to a health "condition." Captain Lee had nothing but glowing praise of his season nine first office and how he worked with interim Captain Sean Meagher.