Lala Kent’s Amazon Fashion Picks Include Designer Dupes & Styles Inspired by Fellow Bravo Stars

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"People like to say that I'm bougie. I'm the furthest thing from that," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said when she went live on Amazon. She shared, "We are talking all things fashion. I buy so many of my things from Amazon. I've chosen all of my must-haves and I'm so excited to go through them with you guys."
If you want to "Give Them Lala" with some affordable fashions, this is the roundup for you. Some of Lala's picks were even inspired by fellow Bravolebrities Teresa Giudice, Jax Taylor, and Sonja Morgan along with the always fashionable Hailey Bieber. Keep on scrolling to see Lala's favorite items along with some styling suggestions.
Mangopop Women's Long Sleeve Glitter Sheer Mesh Tops
"If you get closer, this has these cute little stars. I'm wearing it with a cami, but I love anything you can take from day to night. If you want to get a little more 'vavoom,' you can wear a little bralette and still keep it classy. Don't be afraid of wearing silver with gold. I'm all about mixing metals, so I don't feel there are any rules anymore. I think if you feel good in it, you can mix, fabrics, textures, colors, and you can do all the things. So, don't be afraid of that."
xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress
"This is a must-have. Even though it's fall, you can still rock it. This is great because you're going into the holidays. I totally love a holiday party. This. Is. Fabulous. You can wear this during the day. I would wear this with a pair of Nike sneakers and call it a day. This, I would pair some necklaces and cute little earrings to elevate it a bit with some sneakers. But, you can take it from day to night with a faux fur shawl. That would be so chic."
There are so many colors to choose from and this dress has 3,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Summer House/Winter House star Paige DeSorbo recently included this slip dress in her list of wedding guest outfits.
Zesica Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap V Neck Sweater Dress
"I mean, come on. This is so cute. It's cozy, it's cute, and it's still flirty because it hits perfectly at the length. This color, I feel is great for the holidays, because you're gonna look different. I feel it's a color that not everyone is going to show up in, but it's also a color that works from day to night. This, I could pair with sneakers. I'm a sneaker head. I think you can pair anything with sneakers. It comes with a little belt, but you can add a belt that you already have if you want to change up the look."
This dress is also available in 11 other colors.
Mintsnow Store Women's Fall Sweaters Casual Cute Leopard Print Long Sleeves Knit
"Oh my god. I love this. I am obsessed with animal print now. It's like an addiction. Again, I'm on Amazon ordering animal print rugs [and] animal print sweaters. This is so cute."
Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings
"If you don't own a pair of leather pants, these are a must-have. You can wear them at everything at all times of the year. I would wear this with the animal print sweater or the glitter sheer top. It's so cute. They're the perfect length and I like that they're tight around the angle and very flattering on everybody."
They're available in four different colors. These leggings have 6,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. They also made the cut for Porsha Williams' list of Amazon fall fashions.
The Drop Women's Karla Utility Vintage Short Jumpsuit
"I love the shade and I love that it's simple and you don't have to decide what top and pants to wear together. Bam you're dressed. You can wear this with sneakers or heels." This romper also comes in khaki.
The Drop Women's Nomi Cut-Out Sweater
"Oh my gosh. This. This cut-out creates a cute little vibe, taking this from being so simple to 'oh, that's interesting.' It feels kind of elevating without trying. I don't like to try very hard. These work with the black leather leggings. With this, I like the zip booties. Every single that I've chosen you can pair with those black, faux leather leggings."
This sweater is also available in blue and black.
The Drop Women's Jessi Side Zip Block Heel Boot Ankle
"These have a zipper on the side, so they're very easy to put on. With the cut-out sweater, it's a fall vibe. These are perfect cut and fit." These are also available in chocolate brown leather, black suede, and cognac suede.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Turtleneck Chunky Knit Loose Oversized Sweater
"Oh my gosh. Everyone needs a chunky sweater. Too bad Jax Taylor didn't start his chunky sweater line now because it would have been a hit. It's all about timing. Now, all I buy are these big, chunky sweaters. This is a chunky, basic turtleneck sweater that you can rock at any time. I like to wear mine with necklaces on. There are three compartments here and if you have a baby, you know that you need a lot of compartments to keep all your stuff in. This bag is a must-have. The color is amazing. Look at that hardware."
This chunky knit sweater is available in 19 colors.
Alyssa Double Compartment Large Flapover Crossbody Bag
"Going into the holidays, adding a pop of color, is great. This is one of the bags that I'm obsessed with. Anything with gold hardware, get it."
This bag is available in 27 different colors. This bag has 6,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Saodimallsu Bell Sleeve Flowy Oversized Crochet Ruched Pullover Sweaters
"I love this because you can easily make this look like a completely different sweater. All you have to do is untie this and pull this little part down to create a completely different look, going from a cropped sweater to a full-length sweater. You can also make a cute, little bow. This shade of grey is very in right now, even with baby clothes. I see this grey everywhere. Everyone looks good in this color, no matter what your skin tone is."
This convertible sweater comes in 16 colors.
PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Leopard Print Long Sleeve Crew Neck
"More animal print, my favorite. If you're not a fan of green, get with it, guys. I'm obsessed with this. It hits at around the thigh. You can pair it with biker shorts, which would be super cute. I love anything I can wrap a belt around." This sweater is also available in other colors.
M Mooham Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces for Women
"These are very delicate and dainty. It's a paper clip-like necklace with an initial. If you guys missed the memo, wearing your initial or someone else's initials, is totally back in right now. I'm obsessed. I have the 'L,' but I need to get the 'O,' so I can rock Ocean's name."
"Everyone loves a good paperclip necklace right now." Kenya Moore recommended this same necklace in her roundup of festive fashions. This necklace has 11,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Dream Pairs Women's Over The Knee Thigh High Chunky Heel Boots
"If you do not have a pair of over-the-knee boots, you must buy them immediately. A few years ago, I bought Stuart Weitzman boots and I compared the two. I think they feel the exact same and these are more of my favorites because they have detailing in the back with the little lace up. You can wear these with cute sweaters. These are a must-have. I would get them in black because you rock black with everything and anything, even over pants. It doesn't have to always be over bare legs."
"These don't fall down on me. I believe that they stay up because of the lace-up detail in the back because you can cinch them to stay up. There is zipper here, which also makes it super easy to put these on and take these off." These boots also come in other colors. They have 2,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Kathemoi Snakeskin Chunky Stacked Mid Heel Booties
"A white boot with snakeskin print again. It's the perfect length. Look at the detail, there's a cute little cut-out. Great height. You could wear these in the summer too. You always need a good white bootie. These are the perfect height. You can walk around in these all day long without feeling like your ankles are going to break. Since I've had Ocean, I can't walk in heels. This is the highest I will go. These are the perfect white boot. You can wear these year round and that's what I love about them."
"We want to get the maximum use out of all of our things during any time of year. That's our ultimate goal." These booties are available in 22 other colors.
The Drop Women's Heather Faux Leather Moto Jacket
"You can wear these jackets with every single thing. How cute is this? This is also faux. I love a good faux leather jacket, you guys. It hits right at the hip. It's something that you absolutely need to have in your closet. A leather jacket is a must-have. This is perfect because the hardware on it is very subtle and I love that on a jacket. This is so cute."
This jacket also comes in a cognac brown.
WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
"This is a vibe. They look exactly like Ray-Bans. Look how cute they are and they have the gold rim, which is really cute. I love these. These are definitely unisex. That is why I love this shape, they work no matter what your facial shape is and you're gonna look good."
There are seven different colors to choose from.
Apperloth Faux Suede Jackets for Women
"I would call this color merlot. This is a perfect fall color. It's chic. It hits right above the hip. It's another must-have. Don't be afraid of color, you guys. Just do it. I promise it will work out." This jacket also comes in pink, black, camel, and army green.
Saukiee Oversized Denim Jacket
"You must have a denim jacket. I have denim jackets in all washes of denim. This is your go-to denim. The fit on this is perfectly oversized. A denim jacket will never go out of style. It doesn't matter the time of year."
This denim jacket is available in seven different styles/colors.
Your Smile Silk Like Scarf
"I've been living for this you guys. The thing about cheetah is that it goes with everything. It's definitely a neutral. I think Teresa Giudice made that a thing. A scarf is not just for one thing. We can wrap it around our neck. Wear it with a denim jacket. You can loop it to be very Sonja Morgan. You can wear it like a bandana around your neck like you're at Coachella. It's so cute. If I'm having a bad hair day and don't want to do my hair, I can put it on my head. You can wear it so many different ways."
This scarf has 7,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. This scarf is available in 43 beautiful styles and patterns.
Cocadant 3 Pairs Big Hoop Earrings
"These come in a pack of three. They come in rose gold, silver, and regular gold. I used to wear the most giant hoops all the time, they were like hula hoops. Then, Scheana [Shay] jacked my hoops. She always wears hoops. I'm not mad about it though. It's all good. These are a perfect-sized hoop. Randall [Emmett] used to call me 'Hoopies' because I wore hoops so much. These are enough to make your man call you 'Hoopies,' but they're not too big. I think you need a hoop in every single color metal."
This three-pair set has 11,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
"When you become a mom, you can't wear the giant hoops all the time because Ocean is swinging on those like they're monkey bars. I've had these in. These are the tiny little hoops. I call these the Hailey Bieber hoops because Hailey Bieber always has these cute, pretty thick, little hoops in and they're just so chic. When you put your hair back with them, it's just such a vibe. These are the perfect size. You need these, especially if you're a mom because they're the only ones that you're baby's not gonna rip out of your ears."
These also come in rose gold and silver. They have 23,400+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore had these earrings in her list of festive fashions. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo included these earrings in her recent roundup of Amazon fashion recommendations and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski has recommended them as well.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
"Nothing says 'Lala' like a trench coat. This is the most fabulous thing that you will ever own in your closet. It's the perfect color. It hits me at my calf, mid-calf. You need this trench coat. It is so cool. You can obviously wear it open, very casual, look put together. If you're really not buying, a closed trench coat by itself is totally bomb. You can button this up and literally this could be an outfit, throw on some sneakers, tie this, and you're good to go."
This jacket also comes in black.
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"These are so cool. I mean, come on. How expensive do these look? It's like I'm going to Versailles," Lala said wearing these sunglasses with the cheetah scarf and trench coat."
These sunglasses come in 11 different colors and they have 3,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Syzri Women's 2 Piece Knit Outfits
"This is a light, sweater-like material with matching shorts. I love any outfit I can get as a matching set. I don't have to worry about what top matches the bottoms. I just throw it on. I would even wear this with a cute heel. I think that would be such a vibe, with any of the booties. Or with a sneaker."
This cozy set is available in 21 different colors.
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slipper
"I have these and my stepdaughter has them in the same color because she wanted us to match. If you put these on your feet, you're never taking them off. They are so comfortable. I wear these to the grocery store too."
These fluffy slippers are available in 17 colors. They have 3,000+ five-star amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Lauren Luyendyk recommended these slippers. Lala's fellow Bravolebrity Porsha Williams wears them too.
ETCYY NEW Lounge Sets for Women
"Again, it's a matching set. This is so cool. I love the stripes on the sleeve. Anything that makes me feel cozy, with fun details, again, I love. You can rock these with a high heel. Kim Kardashian made that cool, but I was doing it way before her. I promise. If anything comes in a set, get it. I'm telling you, to not have to think about you're wearing is awesome."
This set is available in 35 different colors.
Twisted Faux Pearl Velvet Headband
"There's this girl named Nicole Rosé. She was on The Big Shot With Bethenny Frankel. She always had a headband like this on, so I needed one. You can go classic and put your hair behind your ears or cover your ears [with your hair], which I like to do. It has a cute little knot on top with little pearls. You can even wear it with a cute little bun. It makes it look like you thought out your look, but it's really just so simple and easy."
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
"Another must-have. If you have not gotten on the train of a fanny pack, get with it. It is a game changer. You can easily wear this around your waist. I'm going to wear it as a crossbody. It has a zipper at the front. I have enough room for a binkie or something for baby Ocean to teeth on. You can tighten this bag to so many different lengths. You can wear it across the waist or cross body."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams included this bag on her list of fall must-haves.
Forevereally Dainty Necklaces- 3-Piece Set
"If you haven't caught on already, layering necklaces is what everyone is doing right now. These tiny little dainty necklaces."
This three-piece set has 3,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
