Did What We Do in the Shadows Really Just Kill Off Our Favorite Vampire?

During the Oct. 21 episode of What We Do in the Shadows, one of the vampires died, leaving us curious about what's next for the actor.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 22, 2021 5:51 PMTags
Well, we now know Colin Robinson's deal: He's no longer truckin' along.

In the Oct. 21 episode of What We Do in the Shadows, viewers were left blindsided when one of the vampires met their, well, timely end. We're, of course, referring to the shocking revelation that energy vampires die on their 100th birthday, which meant that Colin (Mark Proksch) passed away before we could ask for an "updog."

"Energy vampires is Jemaine [Clement]'s invention that didn't exist before in vampire lore," showrunner Paul Simms told Newsweek about exploring Colin's backstory, "it's one we created ourselves [and] for all three seasons we talked about what is it? Where did he come from and what are his origins?"

The episode revealed that Laszlo (Matt Berry) knew about Colin's fate, explaining his surprising friendship with the exceptionally dull energy vampire. Simms said of the unexpected dynamic, "They already get on each other's nerves so it was interesting to see a sort of mild friendship develop there."

And before you start to wonder if Colin actually died, the final scene made it pretty clear that the prone-to-dad-jokes energy vampire was gone. Specifically, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), who was previously participating in a super slumber, was skeptical about Colin's passing and tried to wake him up. As a result, Nandor accidentally crushed Colin's skull, noting, "Guess he wasn't faking it. This is very sad."

Russ Martin/FX

You can say that again, Nandor. We are having a hard time imagining What We Do in the Shadows without Colin's dry personality and perfect mediocrity, portrayed brilliantly by Proksch.

So we're hoping that the show finds a way to keep Proksch around. Perhaps he could play one of Colin's relatives or a ghost?

The season three finale of What We Do in the Shadows airs Thursday, October 28 on FX.

