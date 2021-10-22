Did What We Do in the Shadows Really Just Kill Off Our Favorite Vampire?

Watch : Must-See TV Shows Coming Fall 2021

Well, we now know Colin Robinson's deal: He's no longer truckin' along.

In the Oct. 21 episode of What We Do in the Shadows, viewers were left blindsided when one of the vampires met their, well, timely end. We're, of course, referring to the shocking revelation that energy vampires die on their 100th birthday, which meant that Colin (Mark Proksch) passed away before we could ask for an "updog."

"Energy vampires is Jemaine [Clement]'s invention that didn't exist before in vampire lore," showrunner Paul Simms told Newsweek about exploring Colin's backstory, "it's one we created ourselves [and] for all three seasons we talked about what is it? Where did he come from and what are his origins?"

The episode revealed that Laszlo (Matt Berry) knew about Colin's fate, explaining his surprising friendship with the exceptionally dull energy vampire. Simms said of the unexpected dynamic, "They already get on each other's nerves so it was interesting to see a sort of mild friendship develop there."