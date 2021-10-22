Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting on Movie Set

Halyna Hutchins' family and friends are trying to comprehend the loss of a talented cinematographer.
Just one day after the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alec Baldwin "discharged" a prop gun on the set of Rust, killing Halya and injuring director Joel Souza, those closest to the victims are speaking out.
On Friday, Oct. 22, Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins reacted to the unexpected passing of his wife in a phone interview with Insider.
"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," he shared. "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."
According to authorities, detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged on the set of Rust in New Mexico.
No charges have been filed related to the incident and witnesses are still being interviewed by detectives, according to the sheriff's office.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Alec offered his condolences to the families affected by this week's tragedy.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he wrote on Twitter. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."
With production put on hold, friends of Halyna are paying tribute to the director of photography.
Director James Cullen Bressack called the event a "terrible tragedy" that should have "never happened."
"My heart hurts for her family," he told E! News. "She was a seriously talented individual and we were trying to find the right movie to work on together. We came close twice but schedules didn't align. I'm devastated I will never have that honor."
Close friend Katya Zharkova added, "Halina were incredible person from Soviet Union who had a dream become a cinematographer. This dream come true. She was an icon for many of us with dreams here in the USA…She was a light and still will be."
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj