Halyna Hutchins' Husband Speaks Out After Fatal Shooting on Movie Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member

Halyna Hutchins' family and friends are trying to comprehend the loss of a talented cinematographer.

Just one day after the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alec Baldwin "discharged" a prop gun on the set of Rust, killing Halya and injuring director Joel Souza, those closest to the victims are speaking out.

On Friday, Oct. 22, Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins reacted to the unexpected passing of his wife in a phone interview with Insider.

"I don't think there are words to communicate the situation," he shared. "I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."

According to authorities, detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged on the set of Rust in New Mexico.