Watch RHOP's Ashley Darby & Mia Thornton Exchange Savage Jabs About Each Other's Husbands

Cringe alert!
An exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's The Real Housewives of Potomac, airing Oct. 24, teases an intense argument between Mia Thornton and Ashley Darby...and it's all about age.
Following Ashley and Gordon Thornton's argument, Ashley throws a serious jab: "Have you got Alzheimer's? What's happening?"
But Mia has her husband's back. "Coming from a female who is married to an older man, that should never come out of your mouth," she snaps at Ashley, who swears that she is "not ageist."
Even Candiace Dillard says that Ashley's comment is "not appropriate."
Gordon attempts to apologize while still holding his ground: "Ashley, if I hurt your feelings, I'm sorry," he starts. "I'm not sorry about what I said and I'm done with it."
Ashley counters, "You don't need to add that part though, G," before adding, "Then don't deliver an apology at all. It's fine, I don't need it!"
And, Ashley defends her Alzheimer's comment. "I said amnesia first," she notes. "Do you have selective hearing?"
As the RHOP ladies try to reign in the heated argument, Mia hints that Ashley's husband may be stepping out on her.
"Where is your husband tonight?" Mia hints. "Are you sure he's home?"
Candiace sums it up best in a confessional: "Ashley thinks that she can puff up her chest at the girls and they're just supposed to sit back and take it," she explained. "But honey, Mia is too big to just sit back and take anything. She's going to let you have it."
Watch the OMG-worthy clip above!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)