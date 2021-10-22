Khloe Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson's Tribute to Sister Kim: "Beautifully Said"

Watch : Celebrate Kim Kardashian's 41st Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Kim Kardashian: the voice of a generation? Tristan Thompson sure thinks so.

While Tristan may not be romantically involved with Khloe Kardashian anymore—the co-parents most recently split in June—that doesn't stop him from being close with the Kardashian fam. The NBA player shared an Instagram birthday tribute to celebrate Kim's 41st b-day on Oct. 21, and his post was especially moving to ex Khloe.

"Happy Birthday to my future lawyer @kimkardashian," Tristan captioned. "You've inspired a whole generation with your hard work, dedication and efforts. Soo proud of everything you've accomplished and it's only the beginning. You got this Keeks! Enjoy your day!"

Khloe commented, "Beautifully said! She deserves all the praise in the world."

The Good American founder also shared that she is "constantly in awe" of her mogul sister. "In awe of your bravery, your stillness, generosity, your unicorn like beauty, your confidence, your ability to give to so many people all at once," Khloe gushed over Kim. "I can go on and on and on about the ways you take my breath away."