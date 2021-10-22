Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Misfired Gun Kills Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Movie Set

Watch : Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin has spoken out for the first time since he accidentally fatally shot a cinematographer and wounded a director on the set of his new film, Rust.

At the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 21, the actor and co-producer of the Western movie discharged a prop gun, injuring both 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the movie's photography director, and the film's director, Joel Souza, 48, police said.

Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Souza was taken by ambulance to another medical center for treatment and has since been released, his rep told NBC News.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin, 63, tweeted on Friday, Oct. 22. "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."