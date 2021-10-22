How Shawn Mendes' Newest Concert Combines Music and Connection in a Whole New Way

Watch : "Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation" Trailer

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Like so many artists, Shawn Mendes has really missed performing for his fans.

And while excitement continues to build for Wonder: The World Tour, kicking off in the United States in June 2022, the 23-year-old singer is ready to connect with fans on a whole new level with a new special titled Shawn Mendes: A Wonder Concert & Conversation.

Produced by Anonymous Content, the special—available now on Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch—will allow Shawn to perform some of his new songs live for the very first time.

"I'm so happy to be back," Shawn exclusively shared with E! News. "I took performing live for granted in the past. It's the most incredible feeling!"