The Bachelor Star Sarah Trott's Dad Dies After 6-Year ALS Battle

Bachelor alum Sarah Trott is mourning the loss of her dad after a longtime battle with ALS.

The former Bachelor contestant, who briefly appeared on Matt James' season in January before leaving the show early, announced on Thursday, Oct. 21, that her dad, Thomas Trott, had died on Oct. 15. He was 60 years old.

"Where do I even begin with this guy?! What an incredible man and inspiration," she began an Instagram tribute. "I love you endlessly and miss you so much already. You hung up your jersey last Friday after a hard fight with ALS. Six years of extra innings and surpassing everyone's expectations both physically and mentally. My amazing dad, a true family man, my mentor, my inspiration and loving father. You fought so bravely. It was an absolute honor to know you for 25 years and to be your daughter. Thank you for showing us humor, dignity and courage in the hardest of times. Thank you for teaching me so many valuable life lessons about resiliency, attitude and kindness."

Sarah reflected on her father's struggle over the years with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or more commonly as Lou Gehrig's disease. It involves gradual weakness that results in patients' eventual inability to speak, chew, swallow, walk and breathe.

"You lost so much over the years to the cruel ways of ALS but you never allowed the disease to crush your positive spirit," Sarah wrote. "You refused to let ALS cripple your goofy personality, your wit and wisdom, and most importantly you never let it dim your faith in Jesus. In difficult moments when we would notice the disease progressing, you would tell us, 'Good thing I love a challenge' and 'I believe my purpose in life is to be an inspiration to others.'"