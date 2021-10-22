Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers After "Tragic Accident" on Brother Alec's Rust Movie Set

Stephen Baldwin is speaking out after a fatal tragedy on brother Alec Baldwin's film set.
On Oct. 21, the actor accidentally "discharged" a prop gun on the New Mexico set of his latest movie, Rust, killing director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injuring the film's director, Joel Souza.
"Asking for prayers tonight friends," an image posted to Stephen's Instagram account on Oct. 22 read. "Not much can be said, other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident. Thank you."
After being shot, Hutchins, 42, was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries. An ambulance took Souza, 48, to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. According to a tweet from actress Frances Fisher, the director has since been released from the hospital.
Following the incident, Alec's rep told E! News there was "an accident" involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks" while filming Rust in New Mexico. "Production has been halted for the time being," added the spokesperson, who also represents Souza. "The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."
In addition to Alec and Frances, the upcoming film also stars Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Rhys Coiro.
"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," a statement from the movie's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, read. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."
According to the Sheriff's Office, no charges have been filed related to the incident and witnesses are still being interviewed by detectives.