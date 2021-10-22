Kate Beckinsale Slams Critics Trying to "Shame" Her Over IQ Comments

Watch : Is Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Diving Into Acting?

Kate Beckinsale is not here for the "bulls--t."

After making headlines for comments about her IQ earlier this week, the 48-year-old actress is firing back at her critics.

During Beckinsale's appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Oct. 19, host Howard Stern noted the Pearl Harbor star studied Russian literature at the University of Oxford in England and that she speaks fluent Russian. The 67-year-old radio personality then asked her if she's ever taken an IQ test. After Beckinsale said her mom Judy Loe had her tested when she was young, Stern wanted to know her score.

"I have to ask my mum. It was very high," Beckinsale replied. "And I think she had me tested because, you know, very bright children are nearly unbearable. I'm sure that's why she had it done."

Stern then asked if Beckinsale had a genius-level IQ. "I think it was quite high, yeah," she answered. "I'll text her and ask her. She'll be awake."