Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Heartwarming Childhood Photo

Nearly five years since Carrie Fisher's death, her bond with daughter Billie Lourd continues to hold strong. See how the actress commemorated her late mom's birthday below.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 22, 2021 1:47 PMTags
Celeb KidsCarrie FisherBillie Lourd
Watch: Mark Hamill Reflects on His Close Bond With Carrie Fisher

Nearly five years after her death, Carrie Fisher's memory lives on in her beloved daughter. 

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram with a subtle tribute to the late actress on what would have been her 65th birthday. The heartwarming picture she opted to share for the occasion was a throwback snap of the Star Wars actress in the '90s with Billie, who was just a toddler at the time. According to a photo she shared on her Instagram Story, Billie also commemorated the day with a bottle of Coca Cola and box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts which were, as she put it, "Momby's Favorite Things."

Carrie welcomed her daughter with Bryan Lourd on July 17, 1992. The movie star suddenly died in December 2016 after going into cardiac arrest while traveling on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Carrie was pronounced dead at a hospital four days later. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News that she passed away from sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors." The report noted her cardiac arrest was caused by multiple drug intake along with "significance not ascertained."

photos
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd's Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moments

"My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life," Billie said in a statement at the time. "She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases."

The American Horror Story actress continued, "She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."

Trending Stories

1

Carrie Underwood Calls Out Husband Over His Collection of Dead Things

2
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

3

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

In September 2020, Billie revealed she became a mom herself after welcoming a baby boy with fiancé Austen Rydell. The star also paid tribute to her late mom with her son's name: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell

"I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected," her uncle, Carrie's brother Todd Fisher told E! News. "Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."

Trending Stories

1

Carrie Underwood Calls Out Husband Over His Collection of Dead Things

2
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

3

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

4

Watch Lori Loughlin Make Her Acting Return in When Hope Calls

5

Kate Beckinsale Slams Critics Trying to "Shame" Her Over IQ Remarks

Latest News

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers After Fatal Mishap on Alec's Film Set

Kate Beckinsale Slams Critics Trying to "Shame" Her Over IQ Remarks

Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Heartwarming Childhood

You’ll Adore This Clip of Harry Styles Getting Fans to Sing to His Mom

College Athlete Dead at 20 After Choking in Hot Dog Eating Contest

Go Inside the “Lit” Party Kim Kardashian’s Kids Threw for Her B-Day

Joe Manganiello & More React to Halyna Hutchins' Death on Film Set