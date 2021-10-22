Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Heartwarming Childhood Photo

Nearly five years after her death, Carrie Fisher's memory lives on in her beloved daughter.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, Fisher's only child, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram with a subtle tribute to the late actress on what would have been her 65th birthday. The heartwarming picture she opted to share for the occasion was a throwback snap of the Star Wars actress in the '90s with Billie, who was just a toddler at the time. According to a photo she shared on her Instagram Story, Billie also commemorated the day with a bottle of Coca Cola and box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts which were, as she put it, "Momby's Favorite Things."
Carrie welcomed her daughter with Bryan Lourd on July 17, 1992. The movie star suddenly died in December 2016 after going into cardiac arrest while traveling on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Carrie was pronounced dead at a hospital four days later. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News that she passed away from sleep apnea and "other undetermined factors." The report noted her cardiac arrest was caused by multiple drug intake along with "significance not ascertained."
"My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life," Billie said in a statement at the time. "She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases."
The American Horror Story actress continued, "She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby."
In September 2020, Billie revealed she became a mom herself after welcoming a baby boy with fiancé Austen Rydell. The star also paid tribute to her late mom with her son's name: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.
"I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected," her uncle, Carrie's brother Todd Fisher told E! News. "Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie."