Go Inside the “Lit” Party Kim Kardashian’s Kids Threw in Honor of Her Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner girls are known for their unforgettable parties—and that tradition has already been passed down to the next generation.
Kim Kardashian turned 41 on Thursday, Oct. 21 and although the SKIMS founder received plenty of sweet tributes and flowers by the dozen, perhaps the best gift was a small party thrown by her little ones, which included her oldest two children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 5.
The birthday girl shared a peek at the festivities to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 21, captioning the first video, "The party the kids are throwing me is lit." In the cute clips that follow afterwards, North, Saint and even some of their pals are seen having the time of their lives celebrating the mom of four. The little ones were seen rocking out as Kim's "Ladies Night" song from her recent Saturday Night Live episode played in the background.
The sweet little soiree seemed to be the perfect end to a day of warm wishes for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, during which the mogul's friends and family members shared an endless amount of heartwarming tributes, including mom Kris Jenner.
"You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!" Kris captioned sweet throwback photos of the mother-daughter duo. Giving another shout-out to Kim and Kanye West's kids, which also include Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, she added, "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don't even know that you were helping them."
Sister Khloe Kardashian also joined in on the heartfelt love, sharing her own Instagram post dedicated to the KKW Beauty founder. "I am constantly in awe," Khloe captioned a series of photos of the two sisters side-by-side. "In awe of your bravery, your stillness, generosity, your unicorn like beauty, your confidence, your ability to give to so many people all at once. I can go on and on and on about the ways you take my breath away."
And there were tons more of sweet post where that came from—look no further for more words of warmth for the birthday girl.