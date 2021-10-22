Go Inside the “Lit” Party Kim Kardashian’s Kids Threw in Honor of Her Birthday

Watch : Celebrate Kim Kardashian's 41st Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

The Kardashian-Jenner girls are known for their unforgettable parties—and that tradition has already been passed down to the next generation.

Kim Kardashian turned 41 on Thursday, Oct. 21 and although the SKIMS founder received plenty of sweet tributes and flowers by the dozen, perhaps the best gift was a small party thrown by her little ones, which included her oldest two children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 5.

The birthday girl shared a peek at the festivities to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 21, captioning the first video, "The party the kids are throwing me is lit." In the cute clips that follow afterwards, North, Saint and even some of their pals are seen having the time of their lives celebrating the mom of four. The little ones were seen rocking out as Kim's "Ladies Night" song from her recent Saturday Night Live episode played in the background.

The sweet little soiree seemed to be the perfect end to a day of warm wishes for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, during which the mogul's friends and family members shared an endless amount of heartwarming tributes, including mom Kris Jenner.