Joe Manganiello, Brandon Lee's Family and More React to Rust Crew Member Halyna Hutchins' Death

Members of the filmmaking community are expressing their grief after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died following a prop firearm discharge on the set of Rust.
According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Halyna and director Joel Souza were shot when cast member Alec Baldwin "discharged" a prop gun on the film's New Mexico set. Halyna, 42, was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a nearby hospital, while Joel was taken in an ambulance to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.
In a statement obtained by E! News, the film's production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, expressed "our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones." In the message, the film's team members said they have halted production "for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation."
Alec's representative told E! News that "an accident" took place involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks." According to police, an investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed in connection to the incident.
Following the tragedy, a number of social media messages offered support and grief. This included a post from the late Brandon Bruce Lee's official Twitter account, which is maintained by his sister, according to the page's bio. In March 1993, Brandon died from an accidental gunshot wound suffered on the set of the film The Crow at the age of 28.
"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust,'" the tweet read. "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."
Keep reading for heartfelt messages from other public figures.
Dwayne Johnson: "I am so so sorry. Rest easy. My love and strength to your family."
James Gunn: "My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."
Joe Manganiello: "I'm in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can't believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family."
Elijah Wood: "Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family."
Patricia Arquette: "My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I'm sure everyone is devastated."
Alex Winter: "Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity"
Paul Scheer: "I'm gutted. This is beyond a tragedy and there are so many rules in place to make sure this can't happen. I can't even fathom how this is possible. So many people had to be negligent. This is a crime. Halyna was a tremendous talent. I'm sick to my stomach."
Johnathon Schaech: "This is horrifying. We must do better. I'm so sorry to Halyna family. I take such care nowadays."
Loni Love: "My condolences to the family of Halyna Hutchins .. such a talented up and coming DP.."