Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Alec Baldwin Movie's Producers Send "Deepest Condolences" After Prop Gun Discharge Kills Crew Member

Producers from the Alec Baldwin film Rust said production has been halted as police investigate a prop firearm discharge that killed crew member Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 22, 2021 7:02 AMTags
MoviesAlec BaldwinCelebrities
Watch: Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

The production company behind the Alec Baldwin film Rust is offering condolences following the tragedy from the set. 

After police said that a prop firearm discharge killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the Santa Fe, N.M. set of Rust on Thursday, Oct. 21, the team from Rust Movie Productions LLC shared a message of grief in a statement obtained by E! News. 

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the statement read. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Halyna and Joel were shot when Alec "discharged" a prop gun on the film's set. Halyna, 42, was airlifted by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from the injuries.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

An ambulance transported Souza, 48, to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, and police said he is "undergoing treatment for his injuries."

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

2
Update!

Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member on Set

3
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

Alec's representative told E! News there was "an accident" due to "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks" while the film was in production. "Production has been halted for the time being," continued the individual, who also represents Souza. "The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed connected to the incident, per police.

Trending Stories

1

See Inside Adele's Los Angeles Home—Including This Bizarre Artifact

2
Update!

Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member on Set

3
Breaking

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

4

See Will Poulter's Transformation as He Prepares for Marvel Role

5

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland

Latest News

Alec Baldwin Film's Producers Send "Deepest Condolences" After Tragedy

Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Her Most Sultry Baby Bump Pic Yet

See Cardi B's Pitch to Netflix for a Role in Season 4 of You

Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto Are Married

Paris Jackson & Friends Go Topless to Celebrate Full Moon "Ritual"

Exclusive

You Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases What to Expect in Season 4

Update!

Alec Baldwin "Discharged" Prop Gun That Killed Crew Member on Set