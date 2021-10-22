Alec Baldwin Movie's Producers Send "Deepest Condolences" After Prop Gun Discharge Kills Crew Member

Watch : Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

The production company behind the Alec Baldwin film Rust is offering condolences following the tragedy from the set.

After police said that a prop firearm discharge killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the Santa Fe, N.M. set of Rust on Thursday, Oct. 21, the team from Rust Movie Productions LLC shared a message of grief in a statement obtained by E! News.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the statement read. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Halyna and Joel were shot when Alec "discharged" a prop gun on the film's set. Halyna, 42, was airlifted by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from the injuries.