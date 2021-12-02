This $49 Oversized Sherpa Teddy Coat Has 5,000+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Now that it's December, it's officially the season for sherpa everything. If you have yet to find a fluffy jacket to keep you warm in the colder temps, we have just the thing for you. It's cute, totally affordable and has over 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
This long faux sherpa teddy coat from Angashion is super versatile and comes in a variety of colors including army green, caramel, dark camel and red. It's made of cotton and polyester, features an open front and a lapel, and is about knee-length. It would look great over a chunky sweater and jeans or a cute skirt and boots. It's so stylish, it'll immediately glam up any outfit of your choosing. Best part is, it's less than $50.
We've been obsessed with this coat ever since we came across it, and apparently we aren't the only ones. As of now, it has over 5,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers can't get enough of. One reviewer said it'll make you feel like a "sophisticated teddy bear," while another loved it so much they bought another one to give as a gift.
Want to snag one for yourself? Check out the below.
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Jacket
This chic knee-length teddy coat comes in 10 colors including army green, black, pink, navy, caramel and dark camel. The coat is lined and made of cotton and polyester. It also features a lapel and open front. Sizes range from S to XXXL. Numerous Amazon reviewers say it's super soft, warm, fits true to size and looks just like the pictures.
If you're still wondering whether or not you should get this for yourself, check out the following reviews.
"GUYS omg this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated! I wore this in 50 degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those ‘blanket—but make it fashion pieces. I love it so much."
"This coat is amazing! I get so many compliments every time i wear it, and people can't believe I only paid $40. It is very warm and keeps its shape! Fits true to size so get the size you usually would. I got it in the army green but will be getting a few other colors as well."
"This is one of the best purchases I've ever made! This thing is so fluffy and soft and extremely warm! It's also super cute and fits every occasion. I just love it so much."
"This gives you a very classy look on a budget. This coat looks fashionable and high end. I wear it with sneakers or heels. You will not be disappointed. As we say in my community, I look like the rich auntie with no children."
"This coat comes just as shown! The color is what I expected. Overall it is comfortable and the fit is perfect! It's loose but not overly big. The collar lays nice and is a beautiful touch. I am pretty short so the length is to my knees. Perfect for any fall or winter outfit. I love that it comes with pockets too!"
