Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Her Most Sultry Baby Bump Pic Yet

Watch : Kylie Jenner Bares Baby Bump in RED-HOT Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner is getting artistic as she helps fans keep up with her baby bump.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, has made a habit of sharing eye-catching images of her bump since announcing the pregnancy last month. Her latest Instagram post is no exception, although it has a bit of a different vibe than what she's shared in recent weeks.

Kylie's new photo shows a silhouette of her body as she runs a hand through her hair, with the shadow revealing her physique. "growing," she simply captioned it, adding a white heart emoji.

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul shared a shot to Instagram that bared her baby bump in a red skin-tight body suit, complete with matching red stiletto heels and trench coat. The stunning look led some fans to speculate that she might be testing out possible Halloween options ahead of any festivities with daughter Stormi Webster, 3.