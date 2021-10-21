Crew Member Dies After Prop Gun Misfires on Alec Baldwin Movie Set

One crew member has died in a shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's next movie.
The actor's rep told E! News there was "an accident" involving "the misfire of a prop gun with blanks" on the New Mexico set of Rust on Thursday, Oct. 21. Two crew members were injured and taken to the hospital.
"Production has been halted for the time being," added the spokesperson, who also represents director Joel Souza. "The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."
One of the shooting victims, a 42-year-old woman, later died of her injuries, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a press release obtained by E! News. She was taken by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she passed away.
An ambulance took a second victim, a 42-year-old man, to another local hospital where he is still "receiving emergency care," per police.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call and arrived to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie at about 1:50 p.m.
"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," police said. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."
On Thursday morning, Baldwin shared a photo from set of himself in an old Western outfit. "Back to in person at the office," wrote the Saturday Night Live alum, who carried a leather jacket and cowboy hat. "Blimey…it's exhausting."
Rust also stars Frances Fisher, Travis Fimmel, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Rhys Coiro.
The cast appears to have been filming for at least a week in Santa Fe, with actress Fisher sharing a cast photo in front of a rustic desert set earlier this month.
According to Deadline, the film is about an "infamous Western Outlaw" named Harland Rust, played by Baldwin. "When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison," per the outlet. "Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Ackles) and bounty-hunter Fenton 'Preacher' Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail."
Souza, 48, serves as both writer and director on Rust. His previous works include Crown Vic, Break Night, Ghost Squad and Hanna's Gold.
E! News has reached out to police for additional information.