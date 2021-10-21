Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

12 Free People Deals Under $50 You Don't Want to Miss Out On

Snag new tops, jeans, accessories and more at a really good price.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 21, 2021 10:41 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't like scoring great deals on brands you totally love? If your go-to is Free People, we found a bunch of must-have items for under $50. 

Whether you're looking for a new pair of jeans or a layering piece to wear under your favorite chunky sweater, Free People has you covered. Right now, you can get tops, bottoms, dresses, accessories, activewear and more at a discounted price. Their sale section is filled with all kinds of hidden gems, and we went through it all to pick out the very best. 

Here are 12 Free People finds under $50 that we're loving right now. 

Skyscraper Pullover

The bold green color of this pullover is absolutely gorgeous. For just $30, it's a total steal.

$98
$30
Free People

Stella Skinny Jeans

These Stella skinny jeans come in three washes, all of which, are on sale right now.

$78
$50
Free People

Dylan Thermal Bodysuit

The Dylan Thermal Bodysuit is one you'll be wearing over and over again in the upcoming months. It comes in ivory and army green, and it's a must-have for Free People shoppers.

$30
Free People

Fleabg Striped East-West Tote

The Fleabag Striped East-West Tote is perfectly oversized to fit everything you need. It features detachable leather handles that you can use to go from a handbag to a shoulder bag. It also comes in two colors.

$164
$50
Free People

So Soft Sherpa Ballerina Slippers

We're here for anything that keeps our feet cozy and warm. These So Soft Sherpa Ballerina Slippers are perfect for those days lounging around the house. It comes in two colors, and Free People reviewers say they're really comfy.

$20
Free People

Lounge Well Set

This knit sweater and shorts set was made for lazy days around the house. You can get this for just $50 right now.

$118
$50
Free People

We The Free Peony Tee

If you love a cute puffed sleeve, this is one tee you should definitely get your hands on. It comes in ivory, sand, washed black and a bright dandelion yellow.

$38
$30
Free People

The Rickie Top

The Rickie Top is a must-have for your fall and winter wardrobe. It's the perfect layering piece, and it comes in so many different colors. Free People shoppers rate this one highly!

$30
Free People

Lalo The Shop Recycled Shayna Tote

The Shayna tote is super roomy and features a colorful woven design. It's perfect for bringing along to the market, and we're really loving the bright green color.

$68
$20
Free People

Short and Sweet Mini Dress

This mini dress is short and sweet. It's super versatile and comes in seven different color options. One Free People reviewer said it's very flattering and super comfortable.

$60
$30
Free People

Birdie Hoodie

We love how pretty and flowy the Birdie hoodie is. It comes in three colors: blue horizon, smoke and pirouette. 

$78
$50
Free People

Cozy Cool Girl Sleep Tee

Be cozy and cool in this oversized tee. It comes in three colors and you may want to add all three to your closet.

$60
$30
Free People

Looking for more things to shop? Check out Reviewers Are Raving About These Cozy Nordstrom Pajamas— Here's Why You Need Them.

