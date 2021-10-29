Queen Elizabeth II Advised by Doctors to Rest for At Least 2 Weeks

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip With A Special Accessory

UPDATE: Buckingham Palace is providing an update on Queen Elizabeth II's health.

The Palace announced on Oct. 29 that doctors have recommended Her Majesty continue to rest for at least two weeks.

The 95-year-old monarch "can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties," including a few virtual audiences, according to the Palace, but doctors have advised against her partaking in any official visits at this time.

And while that means she cannot attend the Festival of Remembrance Day on Nov. 13, the palace noted, "it remains The Queen's firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November."

A palace source says The Queen remains in good spirits and recorded a speech for the upcoming COP26 climate change summit this afternoon.

---

Queen Elizabeth II is on the mend following a hospitalization, which prompted Her Majesty to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits."