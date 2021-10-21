Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

Watch : Brian Laundrie Found Dead After Month-Long Manhunt

After a month-long search, Brian Laundrie has been found dead.

The human remains discovered in Florida on Oct. 20 have been confirmed to belong to the 23-year-old fiancé of late influencer Gabby Petito, FBI Denver said on Twitter.

"A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," the authorities wrote.

On Oct. 20, personal items belonging to Laundrie were found near a trail he frequented in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Fla., spurring a thorough investigation of that area, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said.

Law enforcement officials said at a press conference that partial human remains, along with Laundrie's backpack and notebook, were discovered in Florida's Carlton Reserve at a location previously underwater. A spokesperson for the North Port Police told NBC News the remains were "skeletal."

After the remains were identified as Laundrie's, Bertolino released a statement from the family: "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian's. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie's privacy at this time."