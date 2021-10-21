Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Talking About Her Pain After Dale Moss Split

Watch : Clare Crawley Perseveres After Her & Dale Moss Split Again

Clare Crawley got tearful on Jana Kramer's podcast as she spoke of her emotional pain following her breakup from ex-fiancé Dale Moss.

The first star of season 16 of The Bachelorette famously left the show early after choosing the 33-year-old football player and getting engaged to him after four episodes. Clare, 40, and Dale went on to break up in January—two months after their proposal episode aired in November 2020, reconciled several months later and split again in mid-September. They parted ways when Clare visited him in New York City, according to Dale.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, in what marked her first interview about the breakup, Clare said, "I loved and have always had such a deep love for Dale and that, A, doesn't go away overnight and B, like, I don't regret that. I loved loving him."