Carrie Underwood Calls Out Husband Mike Fisher Over His Collection of "Dead Things"

After 11 years of marriage, it seems Carrie Underwood has accepted husband Mike Fisher's quirks—including his morbid taste in home decor—but that doesn't mean she's above putting him on blast.

Stars, they're just like us—down to their husbands' annoying habits. 

Except, we'd argue Carrie Underwood is dealing with something a bit more extreme. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the country star shared a video of "things I wouldn't put up with if I didn't love him" in honor of her song with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You."

So, when it comes to her husband of 11 years, Mike Fisher, what grinds the performer's gears? For one, he has "dead things" on the wall, including stuffed and mounted deer heads, and a turkey, along with a displayed taxidermied coyote—all of which likely does not sit well with Underwood, a longtime vegetarian. 

She noted some of Fisher's more typical annoying tendencies, too, like leaving dirty clothes on the floor and his very large hat collection, but, as one might expect, it's the collection of dead animals that got fans' attention on social media. "I can't with the dead things everywhere," one fan commented. "That must be real love."

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Cutest Photos

However, some followers were just as taken with the dirty clothes strewn on the floor and the variety of hats. "Hahahaa I am cracking up!!!!" singer Jennifer Wayne commented. "I can relate especially to the clothes on the floor. All over the floor. Lol."

Another fan wrote, "Oh yeah, it really makes my day to see that your life is just like we mere mortal women."

Still, one fan gave Fisher some credit. "At least caps are hung up and organized," they pointed out. 

After more than a decade of marriage and two sons together, it's clear the couple has accepted each other's quirks—even if they involve dead animals. "Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here's to many, many more! Love you!," Underwood wrote on their anniversary in July. With his own post of their wedding photo, Fisher echoed, "Hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here's to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!"

