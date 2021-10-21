Alexa PenaVega Reacts to "Ugly" Assumptions About Her Parenting After Son's Injury

Alexa PenaVega has a few words for anyone making assumptions about her parenting.

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 21 to address the social media comments she's received following her son Kingston's accident, in which the 2-year-old child's finger got caught in a bathroom door and was partially "severed."

"Social media can be really frustrating," she wrote. "But after seeing the comments about people questioning my parenting and assuming I slammed a door in a fit of rage... absolutely not. I simply closed the door. That is literally what happened. I know I will never be able to please everyone and people will be ugly to be ugly... and for those people all I can do is pray for them."

Alexa—who is currently staying on a large sailboat with Kingston, her husband Carlos PenaVega and the couple's two other children Ocean, 4, and Rio, 5 months—then showed the door where the accident took place.

"This was the door. He was in the bathroom, I didn't see his fingers in the hinge, so I just closed it," the Spy Kids star said in the footage. "It sucks so much, but it was that simple."