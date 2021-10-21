You'll Be Shocked To See Will Poulter's Glow Up As He Prepares for Marvel Role

Watch : Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy"

Will Poulter is getting the Marvel glow up.

Twitter users are marvel-ing at the 28-year-old actor's buff appearance following the news that he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As one person put it, "Holy moly. It *is* true. Will Poulter got jacked." One TikToker commented, "Man's turned into a Hemsworth," while fans on Instagram gushed over his British accent.

To be fair, the Maze Runner star has always been fit, but it seems he's taking his workout regimen to a whole new level as he prepares to take on the role of Adam Warlock in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The director confirmed the casting in a tweet on Oct. 11, writing, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

The actor replied, "Thank you, James. It's a genuine honour to play this role and to work with you. I'm very excited to get to work."