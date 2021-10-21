Relive Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Sizzling Romance in Honor of Their Engagement

Watch : Melissa Gorga Supports Teresa & Louie's Relationship at NYFW

Starting over never felt so good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Teresa Giudice is officially engaged to boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas almost two years after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice. The couple took the next step in their relationship while on vacation in Greece, with Luis popping the question with a "Marry Me" sign during a candle-lit beach date.

Teresa fell head over heels for businessman Luis since meeting in July 2020. She hinted at a new love interest in November before going Instagram official with Luis in December, calling her boyfriend the "best thing" to come out of the tumultuous year.

Luis quickly became part of Teresa's family, double dating with Teresa's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, plus spending quality time with Teresa's four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana.

"They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," Teresa explained to E! News in February, adding that even ex-husband Joe approves of Luis. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."