Relive Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Sizzling Romance in Honor of Their Engagement

Starting over never felt so good.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Teresa Giudice is officially engaged to boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas almost two years after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice. The couple took the next step in their relationship while on vacation in Greece, with Luis popping the question with a "Marry Me" sign during a candle-lit beach date.
Teresa fell head over heels for businessman Luis since meeting in July 2020. She hinted at a new love interest in November before going Instagram official with Luis in December, calling her boyfriend the "best thing" to come out of the tumultuous year.
Luis quickly became part of Teresa's family, double dating with Teresa's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, plus spending quality time with Teresa's four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana.
"They like him, they think he's great also, which I'm glad," Teresa explained to E! News in February, adding that even ex-husband Joe approves of Luis. "And Joe's happy for me, I'm happy for Joe. We're all a happy family, which I'm glad."
And Luis and Teresa only have eyes for each other.
"I found my one true love, I found my one and only and my forever always," Luis gushed in an Instagram anniversary tribute to his "soulmate" Teresa. "I fall more deeply In love with you every single day & when I tell you how much you mean to me and how much I ADORE YOU it's to remind you that you are my world, you are my today and tomorrow - I will always treat you like the princess you are & LOVE you unconditionally forever."
In honor of Teresa tying the knot again, relive her best moments with Luis and all their adorable PDA pics below.
