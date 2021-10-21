Proof a Sopranos Prequel Series May Actually Happen

We'd kill to see a Sopranos prequel series on HBO Max.
Thankfully, we likely won't have to take drastic action, as the streamer is currently talking with Sopranos creator David Chase about a new show. Specifically, Ann Sarnoff, chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, told Deadline that everyone was "thrilled" by the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark's success, confirming, "We're talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max."
It's likely that the potential new show will pick up right where the movie left off, with a young Tony (Michael Gandolfini) heartbroken by the death of his "uncle," Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). In fact, Chase previously told Deadline in September that he'd be interested in continuing this prequel saga—but only if longtime Sopranos writer Terry Winter joined him on the project.
Though the reported prequel, whether it be another film or a new show, has yet to be formally greenlit, Chase has a great relationship with the family, the WB family that is.
We're, of course, referring to Chase's five-year first-look deal, in which he'll develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.
"David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry," Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, said earlier this month. "HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max."
While we wait by a phone booth for word on a new prequel series or film, take a closer look at the spin-offs we'd love to see.