Ester Dean Reveals the Best Advice She Got From Beyoncé & Why She Loves Working With Rihanna

Watch : Ester Dean on Working With Rihanna & Beyonce's Best Advice

Singer-songwriter-actor Ester Dean has worked with some of music's biggest names, but as she exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop, there's one artist in particular who she'd choose over anyone else: Rihanna.

"Let me tell you something, it's like working with a warrior spirit," Dean explained on Thursday, Oct. 21. "She gets it. She just embodies everything. It's like I'm not writing a song, I'm writing to see art be created."

Dean added that, like everyone else, she's ready for Rihanna's long-awaited and highly-anticipated ninth studio album; however, she also loves what the singer-businesswoman is doing with Savage X Fenty.

"That's lingerie but it's sexy, so she's giving us Rihanna right now," Dean told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Loni Love. "We just gotta learn how to be appreciative!"

The same could be said for the contestants who think Dean's being tough as a judge on E!'s new series Clash of the Cover Bands. She simply wants to help!