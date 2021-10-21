Brian Cox Reveals When He Thinks Succession Will Be "Done"

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

Brian Cox hopes to be "L to the OG"-ing for at least one or two more seasons.

In an interview with British GQ, the 75-year-old Scottish actor was asked how long he would like to keep playing Logan Roy, a powerful media mogul and patriarch of a family whose members are as thirsty for power as he is, on the Emmy-winning HBO series Succession.

"I would say possibly two more series [a.k.a. seasons] and then I think we're done," Cox told the magazine. "But it just depends and may just be only one more series. It depends what the writers feel."

The actor continued, "I know they've got an endgame. They haven't told us what the ending is, but there is an endgame. So it's just how they get up to that endgame, whether it takes one series or two series. I think it's going to be hard to let go of it this early. I think it needs a couple more series before it really comes to a culmination. That's my feeling. Because its iconic nature is just hitting, I think people are going to want two more series, but they may only get one."