You Won't Believe Which Insecure Character Almost Didn't Make It Past Season One

It's hard to imagine Insecure without Issa's on-again, off-again relationship with potential soul mate Lawrence. Yet, according to star and co-creator Issa Rae, Lawrence (played by the oh-so-dashing Jay Ellis) was meant to have only a one-season story line.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Issa revealed that she "didn't know that he would last so long." So how did Lawrence come to be a major player on Insecure? Well, that's simple: It had everything to do with Jay's performance.

"Jay brought so much humanity [to Lawrence] and made him so endearing," she continued, "but also personable and relatable—where everyone knows a guy like that. Those were the stories that were interesting to write, specifically because there weren't a lot of examples on screen of just a regular Black dude who's not cool, not extraordinary. He's just a dude trying to figure it out, too."

As fans of the show well know, Lawrence started off as Issa's unmotivated boyfriend, who struggled to find his footing in the tech world. Yet, after a devastating split with his longtime love, Lawrence got his act together and went through one of our favorite TV glow-ups.