Go Inside Adele's "English Countryside"—Inspired Home—Featuring Celine Dion's Framed Gum

Watch : Adele

Honestly, there's so much to unpack from Adele's "73 Questions" video that we barely know where to start.

Well, there's the beginning, which features Adele unpacking her car after a grocery run, because apparently the world-famous singer still does that. But more fun awaited fans as the singer took Vogue's camera inside her Los Angeles home for all to see. So what does living like Adele entail? For one, she has a few bottles of hand sanitizer around the house. Her kitchen cabinets are a grayish blue, her shelves are lined with books and she has bright-red sofas in a separate sitting room—which all lend themselves to a polished but cozy aesthetic. Or, as Adele put it, like an "English countryside."

That vibe is especially evident once she heads outside to her lush backyard, which Adele calls both "very English" and "very Grey Gardens." But when it comes to her most prized possession, it's not any of the 15 Grammys she's won or other awards she's collected over the years. Instead, it's a framed piece of gum sitting on a sofa table near her kitchen.

Its original owner? Celine Dion.