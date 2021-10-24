Let's Debate: Who Is Worse, You's Joe or Love?

Watch : Netflix's "You": Are Joe & Love Really Soulmates? The Cast Says...

'Til death do them part.

Netflix's You has blurred the lines between villain and victim, obsessor and obsess-ee, but its most recent third installment has poised a very unexpected question: Who is the worse person, Joe (Penn Badgley) or his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti)? (Spoilers: We certainly know who is worse at murdering—let's be real, bashing someone's head in is not Love's strong suit.)

On one hand, many of Love's (mostly botched) murders were in the name of saving her family, like her teenage tryst, Theo (Dylan Arnold) and his sexy step-mom, Natalie (Michaela McManus), whose flirtations had Love convinced that divorce was on the horizon. So at least she did it for...love?

Then there's Joe, who faked Love's suicide and then literally burned down their family home and symbolic white picket fence. (You've got to give him points for symbolism, no?)

Love may have poisoned Joe, but Joe did kill the mother of his child. Joe has countless other bodies in his past, but Love locked her neighbors in a glass cage for days on end.