Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Sucking Out Her Clogged Duct During Breastfeeding

For some it's roses, for others it's chocolate. For Kristen Bell, nothing says "love" like having your partner suck out a clogged milk duct.
During the latest episode of Momsplaining, the Emmy-nominated segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted by Kristen, the actress and mom of two chatted about breastfeeding woes with actress Katie Lowes. Kristen is mom to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with husband Dax Shepard, while Katie is mom to 11-month-old daughter, Vera Fay, and 4-year-old son, Albee, with husband Adam Shapiro.
While discussing Kristen's bouts with mastitis—an inflammation of the breast tissue that occurs when there is a blocked milk duct—Scandal star Katie instantly thought of the time Kristen revealed to her in 2018 that Dax had done her the biggest solid ever by helping her nurse out a clog.
"I said to my husband, 'I just need you to suck this out,'" Kristen said of Dax in the 2018 throwback footage. "We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse."
Luckily, for Kristen, Dax was game to help.
"He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him," she shared. "He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life."
Katie revealed, "Adam has never had to nurse out a clog but he has said numerous times, 'I would do it.'"
During their chat, the two famous moms also covered other complexities of motherhood, including Katie's experience with postpartum depression.
