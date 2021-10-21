Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Sucking Out Her Clogged Duct During Breastfeeding

Watch : Does Kristen Bell Have Her Kids' Approval for "Do, Re & Mi"?

For some it's roses, for others it's chocolate. For Kristen Bell, nothing says "love" like having your partner suck out a clogged milk duct.

During the latest episode of Momsplaining, the Emmy-nominated segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted by Kristen, the actress and mom of two chatted about breastfeeding woes with actress Katie Lowes. Kristen is mom to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with husband Dax Shepard, while Katie is mom to 11-month-old daughter, Vera Fay, and 4-year-old son, Albee, with husband Adam Shapiro.



While discussing Kristen's bouts with mastitis—an inflammation of the breast tissue that occurs when there is a blocked milk duct—Scandal star Katie instantly thought of the time Kristen revealed to her in 2018 that Dax had done her the biggest solid ever by helping her nurse out a clog.



"I said to my husband, 'I just need you to suck this out,'" Kristen said of Dax in the 2018 throwback footage. "We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse."