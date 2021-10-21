Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Sucking Out Her Clogged Duct During Breastfeeding

Kristen Bell is keeping it real about how difficult breastfeeding can be. See the star reminisce about the time her husband, Dax Shepard, offered a helping hand, er, mouth.

By Kisha Forde Oct 21, 2021 4:18 PMTags
BabiesKristen BellDax ShepardMomsCelebrities
Watch: Does Kristen Bell Have Her Kids' Approval for "Do, Re & Mi"?

For some it's roses, for others it's chocolate. For Kristen Bell, nothing says "love" like having your partner suck out a clogged milk duct.

During the latest episode of Momsplaining, the Emmy-nominated segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted by Kristen, the actress and mom of two chatted about breastfeeding woes with actress Katie Lowes. Kristen is mom to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with husband Dax Shepard, while Katie is mom to 11-month-old daughter, Vera Fay, and 4-year-old son, Albee, with husband Adam Shapiro.
 
While discussing Kristen's bouts with mastitis—an inflammation of the breast tissue that occurs when there is a blocked milk duct—Scandal star Katie instantly thought of the time Kristen revealed to her in 2018 that Dax had done her the biggest solid ever by helping her nurse out a clog.
 
"I said to my husband, 'I just need you to suck this out,'" Kristen said of Dax in the 2018 throwback footage. "We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse." 

photos
Celeb Moms Breastfeeding

Luckily, for Kristen, Dax was game to help.

"He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him," she shared. "He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life."

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

2
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

3

Travis Scott & Stormi Webster Just Adorably Celebrated Halloween

Katie revealed, "Adam has never had to nurse out a clog but he has said numerous times, 'I would do it.'"
 
During their chat, the two famous moms also covered other complexities of motherhood, including Katie's experience with postpartum depression.

Watch their talk for yourself in the video above!

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

2
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

3

Travis Scott & Stormi Webster Just Adorably Celebrated Halloween

4

Debra Messing Addresses That Kim Kardashian SNL Tweet

5

Lisa Rinna Reveals What Led to Amelia’s Breakup From Scott Disick

Latest News

Most Unpopular Halloweentown Opinion: The 4th Film Is the Best

Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Sucking Out Her Breastfeeding Clog

Travis Scott & Stormi Webster Just Adorably Celebrated Halloween

Simone Biles Says She's "Still Scared to Do Gymnastics"

Exclusive

Danny Pino Spills All About His Law & Order: SVU Return

Exclusive

See the Cast of The Girl in the Woods Gush Over Krysten Ritter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Date Night at MGK Concert