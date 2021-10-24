Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to "Ye"

"If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it."

Sure, Willy Wonka shared that sentiment in 1971, but it still kinda tracks today: If someone wants to view celebrity transformations, they must simply log onto social media. This week in an Instagram post, Timothee Chalamet offered up a first look at himself in costume as Roald Dahl's iconic inventor and chocolate maker for the upcoming prequel. And stars like Megan Fox, Kanye West and Bella Hadid also teased their bold new looks on the platform, while Selena Gomez casually unveiled her chic bob on TikTok.

Plus, Nicole Kidman was the spitting image of Lucille Ball in a teaser for her new movie about the legendary TV star.