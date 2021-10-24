Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Selena Gomez and Kanye West debuted new hairstyles, while Nicole Kidman and Timothee Chalamet made major transformations for their latest roles.

"If you want to view paradise, simply look around and view it."

Sure, Willy Wonka shared that sentiment in 1971, but it still kinda tracks today: If someone wants to view celebrity transformations, they must simply log onto social media. This week in an Instagram post, Timothee Chalamet offered up a first look at himself in costume as Roald Dahl's iconic inventor and chocolate maker for the upcoming prequel. And stars like Megan Fox, Kanye West and Bella Hadid also teased their bold new looks on the platform, while Selena Gomez casually unveiled her chic bob on TikTok. 

Plus, Nicole Kidman was the spitting image of Lucille Ball in a teaser for her new movie about the legendary TV star. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

TikTok
Selena Gomez

When you're ready come and get a look at Gomez's fabulous new 'do.

The 29-year-old singer debuted a chic bob on TikTok on Oct. 18. In addition to giving fans a peek at her hair, Gomez—who was previously rocking longer locks—invited them to join her for a virtual watch party of the final episode of her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which she executive produced and starred in along with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Needless to say, followers couldn't get enough of the chop. "YOU LOOK SO GOOD WITH SHORT HAIR SELENA," one wrote. Added another, "I LOVE THE HAIR OMG.

Instagram/Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

The model is feeling fiery. 

While it wasn't a permanent change, Hadid took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to mull over dyeing her hair bright red after trying out the hue with a wig for a photoshoot. 

"Should I," the 25-year-old captioned the selfie in which she's sporting a bob look with thick bangs. 

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Kanye West

Sorry, we meant Ye.

The rapper had quite the transformative week, changing his hair and his name after being photographed several times wearing masks, including a prosthetic one at the Venice Airport.

First, the 44-year-old took to Instagram Oct. 17 to debut a dramatic new 'do, appearing to have partially shaved his head so that the remaining patches of hair formed a unique design. His pic only showed the back of his head and was simply captioned "¥," which is the currency symbol for Japanese yen and Chinese yuan. You can see the hairstyle here.

Then, on Oct. 18, a judge officially approved the name change request that the fashion designer filed back in August.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," state documents obtained by E! News. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from Kanye Omari West to Ye."

Instagram
Megan Fox

We're here for this silver fox. 

The 35-year-old Transformers star transformed her signature look for a wicked new role in the upcoming thriller film Johnny & Clyde. Fox, who is playing a crime boss in the movie, debuted a flowing, silver hairstyle on her Instagram page Oct. 8.

"This is what the devil's daughter looks like," wrote Fox of the alternative to her typically dark brown locks. "#JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022."

Backgrid/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Time to break out the wine glasses—the Big Little Lies star is officially squashing grapes as the legendary Lucille Ball in the first look at Being the Ricardos.
 
The upcoming biopic, set for release in December, will pull back the curtain on Ball's private life, though the trailer made fans wait for their first glimpse of Kidman in-costume as the I Love Lucy star. But when Kidman finally appears, it's in one of the CBS sitcom's most famous moments: the grape-stomping scene. 

The teaser also showed off Javiar Bardem as Desi Arnaz, Ball's co-star and husband. The two eloped in November 1940, starred in I Love Lucy together from 1951 to 1957, and subsequently divorced in 1960.

Warner Bros
Timothee Chalamet

We just won the golden ticket.

Chalamet gifted his Instagram followers with a scrumdiddlyumptious first look of himself as Willy Wonka in the upcoming 2023 Warner Bros. Pictures movie Wonka, the anticipated third film inspired by late author Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

"The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ..." the 25-year-old actor wrote, quoting one of the famous lines the late Gene Wilder uttered as the titular character in the 1971 musical flick Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet added, "WONKA," and included a factory and chocolate bar emoji.

In the pic, the Dune actor wore a plum jacket and brown top hat paired with a colorful scarf, resembling a combination of the look Wilder had as well as Johnny Depp's Wonka style in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

