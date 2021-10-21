See Travis Scott Give Daughter Stormi a Lift in Adorable Pumpkin Patch Photo

It's "Love Galore" at the pumpkin patch!
Travis Scott and 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster got in the Halloween spirit with adorable fall festivities including a visit to a pumpkin-picking farm. Travis sweetly lifted Stormi to stand atop a mini go-kart overlooking the haystacks in a sweet Instagram pic shared on Oct. 20.
The father-daughter outing occurred just over a week after Stormi's mom Kylie Jenner hosted a lavish Freddy vs. Jason themed bash on Oct. 11 with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and momager Kris Jenner all rocking themed costumes. Travis even donned a Friday the 13th Jason Voorhees hockey mask in honor of Kylie's Nightmare on Elm Street themed cosmetics launch.
It's clear that Halloween is Kylie's favorite holiday—the pregnant Kylie Cosmetics founder decorated her mansion on Oct. 1 to kick off spooky season, complete with witches, monsters and candy corn. And the Kardashian-Jenners always know how to find the perfect Halloween costume.
So, what will daughter Stormi be this Halloween? Relive the tot's cutest moments below!