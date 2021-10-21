Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Have a Date Night at Machine Gun Kelly's LA Concert

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian's HUGE Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are, uh, rocking their new relationship status!

Wearing coordinating black outfits, the 42-year-old reality star and 45-year-old Blink 182 rocker were spotted together at friend Machine Gun Kelly's concert at the Shrine LA Outdoors stage on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Travis performed drums onstage for his pal while Kourtney posted videos on her Instagram Story taken from both behind and near the stage. After the show, the two held hands as they chatted with friends.

The couple's appearance came just three days after Travis' very public proposal to Kourtney in Montecito, Calif., the newly betrothed duo stepping out the next afternoon for an impromptu PDA-filled daytime photo shoot on the train tracks near Santa Barbara.

Hours before the MGK concert, Kourtney and Travis shared photos of themselves at the proposal site, which he had tricked out with a massive display of candles and flowers arranged by the fam's favorite florist, Jeff Leatham. She wrote, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream." He replied, "Forever with you is a dream come true."