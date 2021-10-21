Debra Messing Sets the Record Straight on That Kim Kardashian SNL Tweet

Just like the rest of us, Debra Messing was impressed by Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting gig. However, the actress admits she was "confused" at first by the show's choice of emcee.
In fact, the Will & Grace alum made headlines for her response to the news after it was announced in September. "Why Kim Kardashian?" Messing tweeted at the time. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"
The tweet quickly went viral. While some sided with Messing, others defended Kardashian and pointed to her empires and reality TV career. But during the Oct. 20 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Messing made it clear she meant no disrespect.
"I was not intending to troll her," she said. "And you know, if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon."
Messing then suggested it was all a big misunderstanding. "I am someone who grew up with SNL. I love comedy. And they have had for decades this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, 'Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Does she have a movie?' And she didn't have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped," she continued, citing Keeping Up With the Kardashians' recent end after 20 seasons. "So, I was just confused."
Messing, who came on Tamron Hall's show to speak about philanthropist Shelly Tygielski and her mutual aid community Pandemic of Love, then admitted she doesn't keep her finger on the pulse of pop culture.
"So I was like, 'OK, has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?'" she continued. "And clearly it was interpreted differently."
Messing then noted she watched Kardashian host SNL on Oct. 9 and sang her praises. "I watched her, and I thought she was amazing," the Emmy winner added. "And I was rooting for her. If you know me and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So, you know, I hope that people understand that that was never my intention."
Hall then asked Messing if it surprised her that the criticized tweet received so much attention when a post about a cause close to her heart might not trend.
"No, I'm not," Messing replied. "I mean, that's the power of social media and that's the power of fame. She is one of the most famous people on the globe. So of course, anything that she is doing people are going to be interested in everywhere."
Kardashian, who appeared on SNL with musical guest Halsey, is one of several celebrities to host this month. Owen Wilson hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, on Oct. 2, and Rami Malek hosted with musical guest Young Thug on Oct. 16. Jason Sudeikis is set to perform the hosting duties on Oct. 23, and Brandi Carlile will be the musical guest.
