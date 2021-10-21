Kim Kardashian Gets the Sweetest Birthday Tributes From Mom Kris Jenner & More

Watch : Celebrate Kim Kardashian's 41st Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Nobody SKIMS past Kim Kardashian's birthday—least of all her loved ones!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turns 41 today, Thursday, Oct. 21, and her friends and family members have already begun taking to social media to extend birthday wishes.

Among them was Kris Jenner, who shared several throwback photos of Kim as a child, along with snapshots of the mother-daughter pair from over the years.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "I can hardly believe how fast time flies by!"

"You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!" the momager added, giving a shout-out to Kim and Kanye West's kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. "Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don't even know that you were helping them."