72 Times Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian Bared All In a Bikini

Watch : Celebrate Kim Kardashian's 41st Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Kim Kardashian can sure rock her birthday suit!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is famous for her mind for business and iconic body, plus her quick wit and loving parenting skills. What other reality star-turned-mogul can so seamlessly take over Saturday Night Live and juggle four children?

The SKIMS founder makes being famous look effortless, while still putting family first. This past year, Kim has spent time reflecting on her teen years as eldest "goth girl" daughter North West, 8, is entering tween status.

And, Kim has changed up her style alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian and embracing her own avant-garde punk aesthetic. While Kim opted to fully cover up for the 2021 Met Gala, she did strip down plenty of times to show off her famous physique in barely-there bikinis.

Now, as Kim rings in her 41st birthday, we revisit her best (and sexiest) swimsuit pics over the years.