You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw—and Now We Have More Questions

Nevermind Slim Shady—will the real Joe Goldberg please stand up? A fan took a close look at a new You scene and let's just say Penn Badgley has a doppelgänger.

You has some explaining to do. 

After nearly two years of waiting, Penn Badgley is back as Netflix's signature serial killer, Joe Goldberg, on You. Released on Oct. 15, the hit thriller picks up just about where fans left Goldberg and co. back in 2019—just as he's about to become a, gulp, dad. 

Married to the equally murderous Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), Joe has shakily settled into suburban life with their baby boy, but as they say, old habits die hard, and he's set his stalking sights on the woman next door. 

While we'll leave it up to you to find out what happens from there, a fan has brought a possible mistake to the attention of the You fandom. TikTok user @annabellleryan took notice of Joe's contact photo as Love was texting him and all we can say is: Joe, is that really you?

On a quick glance, the picture could pass for one of the actor, but upon zooming in, it appears to be a look-alike posing instead. Uh, Netflix, can someone weigh in? 

Everything We Know About You Season 3

While we wait for some kind of explanation, check out the video below to see what we're talking about. 

@annabellleryan

IM LOSING MY MIND????WHO IS THAT?????? ITS JOEY SILVERBERG ##You ##youseason3 ##joegoldberg

? original sound - Annabelle

In the meantime, get to know the cast of season three—and where you've seen them before—below!

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock, Netflix
Penn Badgley

Before Penn Badgley was saying "Hello, You" as Joe Goldberg, he was America's favorite Lonely Boy on Gossip Girl. Similar to his role on You, Badgley's Dan Humphrey character had a tendency to spy on Upper East Siders. Yet, Dan didn't kill anyone—that we can recall.

Other notable credits include Easy A, John Tucker Must Die, The Stepfather, The Mountain and The Bedford Diaries.

Netflix
Victoria Pedretti

Prior to becoming chef-with-a killing-streak Love Quinn on You, Victoria Pedretti had us screaming over her performance as Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House. Pedretti collaborated with Hill House creator Mike Flanagan again for The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Other notable credits include Shirley, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Amazing Stories.

Netflix
Shalita Grant

For season three of You, actress Shalita Grant transformed into a NorCal mommy blogger with an aversion to gluten. And if Love's new BFF looks familiar to you, then there's a chance you've seen her in one of the many hit shows she's appeared in.

Her resume includes credits for NCIS: New OrleansSanta Clarita Diet, Search Party and Mercy Street.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock, Netflix
Travis Van Winkle

You're gonna want to remember the name Travis Van Winkle! In the new season of You, Van Winkle plays Joe and Love's fitness obsessed new friend, who loves his wife Sherry (Grant) as much as his six percent body fat.

You've likely spotted Van Winkle in something over the years, as his acting credits include AcceptedTransformersFriday the 13th, The Last Ship, Hart of Dixie90210 and Happy Endings.

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Netflix
Saffron Burrows

Saffron Burrows has reprised her role of Love's wellness-obsessed, albeit toxic, mother Dottie Quinn for season three. However, some of you may not realize that Burrows had quite the career before joining the Netflix hit.

Notable credits include Troy, Deep Blue Sea, The Bank Job, Boston Legal, Law & Order: Criminal IntentMozart in the Jungle and Reign Over Me.

Netflix
Tati Gabrielle

This isn't Tati Gabrielle's first time on a Netflix drama! Before she was charming librarian Marienne on You, Gabrielle cast a spell on the viewers of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where she played rival witch Prudence Blackwood.

You may've also seen Gabrielle in The 100K.C. Undercover or The Thundermans.

Blumhouse Productions/ Universal Pictures, Netflix
Dylan Arnold

You may be a spine-chilling show, but it has nothing on the movie Dylan Arnold is best known for. As fans of the horror genre well know, Arnold, who has joined the You cast for season three, starred in the 2018 Halloween reboot. He's reprised his role in the sequel, Halloween Kills, which also debuted on Oct. 15.

You may also recognize Arnold from his work in the After film series, The Purge series, Nashville and Laggies.

Byron J Cohen/Imagine Tv/Touchstone Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Netflix
Scott Speedman

Scott Speedman is no stranger to television! Before joining the You season three cast as Joe and Love's next door neighbor Matthew, Speedman was best know for playing Ben Covington in Felicity, Baz in Animal Kingdom and XO Sam Kendal in Last Resort. He's also had some major roles in big screen movies, including Michael Corvin in the Underworld franchise, Jeremy in The Vow and James Hoyt in The Strangers.

Currently, Speedman is a series regular in season 18 of Grey's Anatomy.

Will Hart/Universal Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock, Netflix
Michaela McManus

Season three of You stars Michaela McManus as Natalie, Joe's NorCal-based obsession. But you likely best know McManus from her work in One Tree Hill, Law & Order: SVUAquarius and SEAL Team.

CBS Television Studios, JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Scott Michael Foster

Scott Michael Foster has added You season three to his already impressive resume! Viewers who watched ABC Family before it became Freeform will remember Foster from his work as Cappie in the dramedy Greek. He's also known for starring in Chasing Life, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Once Upon a TimeBlood & Oil and Californication.

