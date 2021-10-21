Meghan McCain Says She Was "Bullied" Out of Her Job at The View

Meghan McCain is taking a little time to reflect on her run as co-host of The View.
The 36-year-old TV personality visited Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Oct. 20, where host Andy Cohen wanted to hear about her four years as part of the ABC daytime show's panel. Meghan, who previously experienced on-screen tension with her co-stars, announced her departure in July.
During her WWHL chat, a fan asked Meghan about supposed rumors "that The View was banning hosts and staff" from speaking to her. This led the conservative pundit to quip, "If it's true, they're doing a terrible job."
The star went on to point out that members of her beauty and style team work on the show and added, "I still talk to a lot of the hosts, including Sunny [Hostin]."
Andy mentioned that some fans expressed confusion over Meghan referring to the show as "toxic" in her forthcoming memoir Bad Republican, given that her mom, Cindy McCain, still appears on the show, plus Meghan has stumped for her good friend S.E. Cupp to get a spot at the table as well.
"Because it's a great platform, and I'm not a hater," Meghan replied tersely.
Andy followed up by saying that fans had also asked him whether she herself takes "any responsibility at all" for The View's supposed toxicity.
"Thats a really interesting question, and I think only one person was bullied out of their job and doesn't work there anymore," Meghan alleged. "And I think that really says it all."
The host clarified by asking, "You think you were bullied out of your job?" This led Meghan to respond, "Yeah."
In an excerpt from Bad Republican that Variety published on Tuesday, Oct. 19, Meghan alleged that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama."
The daughter of late senator John McCain continued in her memoir, "In my four years there, I was the target of plenty of shade—too much to even begin to recount—and then I also experienced more toxic, direct and purposeful hostility."
Meghan also wrote about on-cameras clashes with fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg and added that she decided to leave the show after enduring a tense moment with Joy Behar that aired during a January episode.
In response to the book segment, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.
"For 25 years, The View has been a platform on air and behind the scenes for strong women," the message read. "Live television and different perspectives can often lead to surprising moments, but the team is collaborative and supportive—focused on delivering an informative daily talk show to our loyal viewers."
E! News previously reached out to representatives for Whoopi and Joy for comment and did not hear back. Bad Republican is available Thursday, Oct. 21.
