Khloe Kardashian Reveals the "Shady" Halloween Costume Daughter True Thompson Wants Her to Wear

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?

How far will Khloe Kardashian go for True Thompson's Halloween costume?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed the answer to that question during the Oct. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig," Khloe, 37, said of the Disney characters. "So, it's a little shady of her, but that's OK. I will be Pua for True."

Khloe and True, who plan to go trick-or-treating this year, often wear coordinating costumes. In 2018, for instance, the reality-star got the mother-daughter duo matching unicorn and tiger outfits. The following year, Khloe went as Cruella de Vil while True dressed up as a precious pup. And last year, KoKo dressed up as Cleopatra while Tristan Thompson, who shares True with Khloe, wore a Mark Antony costume. Their daughter, of course, went as their little princess.

While the costume seemed to indicate that Khloe and Tristan had rekindled their on-again, off-again romance, they broke up again over the summer. However, they've continued to co-parent True.

"They're raising True together," a source recently told E! News. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."