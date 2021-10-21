Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the "Shady" Halloween Costume Daughter True Thompson Wants Her to Wear

Halloween is just around the corner. So how will Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson dress up this year? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals their costume plans below.

How far will Khloe Kardashian go for True Thompson's Halloween costume?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed the answer to that question during the Oct. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig," Khloe, 37, said of the Disney characters. "So, it's a little shady of her, but that's OK. I will be Pua for True."

Khloe and True, who plan to go trick-or-treating this year, often wear coordinating costumes. In 2018, for instance, the reality-star got the mother-daughter duo matching unicorn and tiger outfits. The following year, Khloe went as Cruella de Vil while True dressed up as a precious pup. And last year, KoKo dressed up as Cleopatra while Tristan Thompson, who shares True with Khloe, wore a Mark Antony costume. Their daughter, of course, went as their little princess.  

While the costume seemed to indicate that Khloe and Tristan had rekindled their on-again, off-again romance, they broke up again over the summer. However, they've continued to co-parent True. 

"They're raising True together," a source recently told E! News. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

As for where Khloe and Tristan stand, the insider added, "There's no label on their relationship. They are a family, and there's a lot of love between them. They leave it at that." 

To look back at Khloe and True's Halloween outfits, and more Kardashian-Jenner costumes from over the years, scroll on.

 

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

Mason Disick dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie Jenner's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The reunited pair dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," momager Kris Jenner captioned her Instagram post.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign Disick dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

Instagram
Pamela Anderson

We did a double take after seeing Kim dressed exactly like Pamela Anderson in 2018.

Instagram
Rawr!

Khloe and True looked beyond adorable as a tiger mom and her cub in 2018.

gregswales.com
She's a Barbie Girl

"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

Back in 2018, Kylie impressed many with this stunning Barbie costume.

Instagram
All Hail the Queen

As head of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's no wonder Kris nailed her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.

Instagram
A Classic

In 2018, Kendall went with a classic witch for her Halloween costume.

Instagram
Her Sun and Stars

At the height of Game of Thrones' popularity, Khloe and Tristan Thompson dressed as Daenerys and Drogo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Sonny & Cher

Another impressive costume by Kim Kardashian.

For Halloween 2017, Kim channeled her idol Cher while her BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny Bono.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

The "Shady" Halloween Costume True Thompson Wants for Khloe Kardashian